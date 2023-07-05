Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Blue Jays-White Sox game rained out; DH on Thursday

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 5, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Jul 5, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay before a game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Image: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After a rain delay of more than an hour, and before a pitch was thrown, the Chicago White Sox's scheduled home game against the Toronto Blue Jays was rained out on Wednesday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The contest will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game starting at 4:10 p.m. CDT.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays won the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday, prevailing 4-3 thanks to a go-ahead, two-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the eighth inning off Joe Kelly

The defeat was the third in four games for the White Sox

The Blue Jays will conclude their pre-All-Star break schedule with a three-game series at Detroit starting on Friday. The White Sox will play host to the St. Louis Cardinals for three games beginning on Friday

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media