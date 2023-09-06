NHL

Blueliner Michael Del Zotto retires after 13 seasons

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 9, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) warms up before playing Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Oct 9, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Michael Del Zotto (15) warms up before playing Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick Michael Del Zotto retired Wednesday after 13 seasons in the league, including his first five with the New York Rangers.

Watch
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Did Deion Sanders and Colorado deliver the biggest upset of CFB Week 1? | Agree to Disagree
7 hours ago
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Friday 12:39PM

Del Zotto, 33, appeared in 26 games in 2021-22 for the Ottawa Senators, his eighth and final team. He did not play last season.

Advertisement

Del Zotto made the retirement announcement on social media.

"Today is a bittersweet day," Del Zotto posted to his Instagram page. "I was fortunate enough to play 14 years of professional hockey. The blood, sweat, tears, broken bones, triumph, heartbreak and sacrifice were worth every second."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Rangers selected Del Zotto 20th overall in the 2008 draft and he made his debut with the club a year later, playing in 80 games. He made the All-Rookie Team after posting 37 points.

He finishes with 262 points (63 goals, 199 assists) and 284 penalty minutes in 736 games.

Del Zotto played with five different teams, including the Anaheim Ducks twice, since the 2017-18 season.

—Field Level Media