Blues erase early deficit, dump Sharks

Jordan Kyrou, Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn had a goal and assist each to rally the visiting St. Louis Blues past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Thursday.

Logan Brown, Tyler Pitlick and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Blues, who erased a 2-0, first-period deficit to snap a six-game losing streak (0-4-2).

Pavel Buchnevich had four assists, Nikita Alexandrov had two assists and Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for St. Louis.

Alexander Barabanov had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-6-1).

Logan Couture and Steven Lorentz also scored and James Reimer made 17 saves for San Jose, which is an NHL-worst 6-17-8 at home this season.

The Sharks outshot the Blues 10-4 in the first period while moving ahead 2-0. Barabanov took a pass from Andreas Johnsson, cut left and beat Greiss from the slot 3:50 into the game.

Couture made it 2-0 less than three minutes later. Erik Karlsson rushed up the left wing and passed back to Couture, who scored from the left circle.

Parayko cut the San Jose lead to 2-1 at 2:35 of the second period. Alexandrov circled behind the net and passed across to Parayko at the right post.

St. Louis snapped a 0-for-23 power-play slump while tying the game 2-2 less than three minutes later. Kyrou broke a five-game pointless stretch by scoring from the slot off Buchnevich's pass from behind the net.

Brown put the Blues up 3-2 with his first goal of the season. He scored from the lower right circle off a cross-ice pass from Buchnevich.

Another power-play goal pushed the Blues' lead to 4-2 with 1:00 left in the second period. Kyrou slid a cross-crease pass to Schenn at the right post.

The Sharks cut their deficit to 4-3 with a short-handed goal at 6:36 of the third period. Lorentz broke up the left wing and scored from the slot.

Pitlick restored the two-goal Blues advantage with his goal from the top of the left circle at 14:52. Kapanen made it 6-3 with an empty-net goal at 17:03.

--Field Level Media