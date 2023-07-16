Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Blues F Alexey Toropchenko signs 2-year extension

Field Level Media
Apr 6, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) reacts after scoring against the New York Rangers during the second period at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko avoided arbitration by signing a two-year, $2.5 million contract on Sunday

Toropchenko, 24, was in line for an arbitration hearing on Thursday.

He recorded 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 69 games last season.

Toropchenko has totaled 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 97 career games since being selected by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media