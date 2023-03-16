Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blues G Jordan Binnington to have hearing with NHL

By
Field Level Media
Mar 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) hypes up the crowd after he was ejected from the game during the second period against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will have a hearing with the NHL on Thursday for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

Binnington skated near an unsuspecting Hartman and swung his blocker in his face after the Wild forward scored a power-play goal in the second period of Wednesday's game. Binnington admittedly was surprised he received a match penalty and ejected for his actions in the Blues' 8-5 loss.

"A little bit. I don't think I caught him too clean with my (blocker) going after him," Binnington said. "Like I said, he's pretty good at diving. That's his game and that's totally fine.

"If they don't want to stay in there and compete until that end, that's fine, but that's it, that's the ref's decision and that's fine."

Hartman didn't take too kindly to Binnington's actions.

"I mean, those blockers aren't soft," Hartman said. "We don't have much protection on our face. I'd say so [it was a cheap shot]. It's nothing new from him. He's been doing stuff like this for a while."

Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to take up for his teammate and challenge Binnington, but the two goaltenders were kept apart by the officials.

Binnington, 29, yielded five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss, who made eight saves in relief.

A Stanley Cup winner in 2018-19, Binnington has a 22-24-5 record this season with a 3.39 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage.

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL