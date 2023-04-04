Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Blues jump out to 3-0 lead, hang on to beat Flyers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 4, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wade Allison (57) pressures St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) during the first period at Enterprise Center.
Apr 4, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wade Allison (57) pressures St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) during the first period at Enterprise Center.
Image: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Alexey Toropchenko and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist to lead the host St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Monday 3:48PM
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

Jordan Kyrou and Tyler Pitlick also scored for St. Louis (36-35-7, 79 points), which has won three of its past five games (3-1-1).

Advertisement

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves for the Blues, who have been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in the past five seasons

James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored for the Flyers (29-35-13, 71 points), who have dropped four straight (0-3-1) and will miss the playoffs for the third straight season. Goalie Samuel Ersson made 28 saves

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Flyers outshot the Blues 34-32 and each team went 0-for-3 on man-advantage opportunities

Trailing 3-0 entering the third period, the Flyers got on the board when van Riemsdyk deflected Nick Seeler's shot from the point past Binnington to make it 3-1 at the 5:51 mark. Scott Laughton was also credited with an assist on the play

Advertisement

Philadelphia pulled to within 3-2 when Frost scored on a rebound off Cam York's shot from the point with 8:17 remaining.

Toropchenko secured the win with an empty-net goal off assists from Faulk and Brayden Schenn with 32 seconds left.

Advertisement

The Blues broke through at the 5:53 mark of the first period when Brandon Saad slid a pass to Kyrou, who wristed a shot from the slot past Ersson

St. Louis doubled its lead early in the second period. After getting an outlet pass from Nathan Walker, Toropchenko flicked the puck to a streaking Pitlick, who wristed it past Ersson at the 5:04 mark.

Advertisement

The Blues put the game away a few minutes later when Faulk scored off assists from Sammy Blais and Nick Leddy at the 8:26 mark

The Flyers conclude their four-game road trip against the Dallas Stars on Thursday and the New York Islanders on Saturday before hosting the Boston Bruins on Sunday

Advertisement

The Blues finish their three-game homestand against the New York Rangers on Thursday before visiting the Minnesota Wild on Saturday

--Field Level Media