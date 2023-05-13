Bo Bichette's second RBI single of the game scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Saturday afternoon

Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, including two doubles, for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run home run for Atlanta.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios allowed two runs, six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder allowed two runs, five hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario extended his hit streak to 10 games with a one-out infield single in the second inning. Ozuna hit his seventh homer of the season with two out.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off the home fourth with a double, took third on Matt Chapman's infield hit to shortstop and scored on Whit Merrifield's groundout to second.

Berrios survived a walk and a single in the fifth when George Springer made a diving catch on Rosario's line drive to end the inning.

In the home fifth, Kiernaier hustled out a one-out double to right, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Bichette's soft single to right.

Yimi Garcia replaced Berrios in the sixth after a two-out single by Michael Harris, but coaxed the final out. Jesse Chavez replaced Elder in the sixth.

Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the seventh with an infield single to shortstop against Garcia. He stole second. Acuna stole third on ball four to Matt Olson. Austin Riley walked, loading the bases. Acuna was forced at home on Sean Murphy's grounder to first. Winning pitcher Erik Swanson (2-1) replaced Garcia to end the threat with a strikeout and a fly out.

Losing pitcher A.J. Minter (2-5) allowed one-out singles to Kiermaier and Springer in the home seventh. After a double steal, Bichette hit an RBI single through the drawn-in infield. Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 advantage.

Swanson overcame a leadoff walk in the eighth with a double-play grounder.

Merrifield walked with one out in the home eighth against Joe Jimenez and stole second and third before scoring on Danny Jansen's double.

Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

--Field Level Media