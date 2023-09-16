Bo Nix, No. 13 Oregon roll over Hawaii 55-10

Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and No. 13 Oregon's defense shut down the potent passing attack of Hawaii in a 55-10 romp Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

On his first pass, less than a minute into the game, Nix threw a 49-yard touchdown bomb to Tysheem Johnson and remained sharp the rest of the night. Nix finished with 21 completions on 27 attempts for 247 yards.

Oregon (3-0) rolled up 560 yards, with 210 coming on the ground. Noah Whittington led the rushing attack with 80 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jordan James added 61 yards on seven carries with a pair of touchdowns while Bucky Irving ran for 59 yards on 12 carries.

On their six possessions of the first half, the Ducks scored four touchdowns and two field goals to build a 34-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the defense of the Ducks limited the run-and-shoot offense of the Rainbow Warriors to 84 yards in the first half and 201 for the game. Hawaii (1-3) converted just two of its 13 third-down plays.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager entered Saturday with more attempts (128), completions (80) and passing yards (972) than any quarterback in the FBS. But he struggled on Saturday, completing 27 of 43 passes for 131 yards.

Schager failed to hit on his first four passes. Then, on his fifth attempt, Oregon's Khyree Jackson made an interception, setting up a 43-yard field goal by Camden Lewis which gave the Ducks a 10-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

The Ducks scored touchdowns on their next three possessions and the rout was on. James made it 17-0 with a 22-yard touchdown sprint.

Before the first quarter was over, Whittington had a 41-yard run which set up a 1-yard touchdown pass by Nix to Traeshon Holden, which put Oregon up 24-0.

It was the first of two touchdown catches by Holden, who added a 60-yard scoring reception from backup quarterback Ty Thompson.

Hawaii's lone touchdown came with 2:28 left as Schager threw a 1-yard pass to Alex Perry.

- Field Level Media