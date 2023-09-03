Bobby Miller, Dodgers avoid 4-game sweep against Braves

Miguel Rojas hit a go-ahead RBI double and rookie Bobby Miller went seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep at the hands of the visiting Atlanta Braves with a 3-1 victory Sunday.

Mookie Betts had an RBI single among his three hits for the Dodgers (84-52), while the hard-throwing Miller (9-3) continued to show he is playoff-ready after giving up one run with three hits in his 17th career start, earning his second win against the top team in the National League.

Advertisement

Matt Olson hit a home run for the Braves (90-46). Right-hander Charlie Morton (14-11) gave up two runs on six hits but could not get out of the fifth inning, when he allowed two runs after giving up one combined run over his last four outings (24 innings).

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. was held without a home run for the first time in the series. The Braves hit nine home runs in the series to increase their MLB-best total to 259 on the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

After both teams combined for just two runs over the first eight innings Saturday, they were scoreless through four Sunday. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when James Outman led off with a walk and Rojas brought him home with a double off the top of the left-center field wall.

Betts' bouncer over the head of shortstop Orlando Arcia, against a drawn-in infield, scored Rojas for a 2-0 lead. Left-hander Dylan Lee replaced Morton and limited the damage by getting Freddie Freeman to hit into a double play.

Advertisement

Olson's 44th home run of the season came against Miller with two outs in the seventh inning. Olson tied the major league lead, pulling even with the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Outman added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth inning for a 3-1 advantage.

Advertisement

Shelby Miller pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Dodgers and Brusdar Graterol pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

—Field Level Media