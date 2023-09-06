Boise State looking to defend blue turf against UCF

Things are about to get tougher for UCF as it heads to Idaho to face Boise State on Saturday night.

Despite coming off a 56-19 loss at Washington last week, Boise State (0-1) is a slight favorite over UCF (1-0).

The Knights routed visiting Kent State 56-6 as they prepare for their first season in the Big 12.

John Rhys Plumlee passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Flashes and also ran for 90 yards and one score.

"We showed how good we can be," Plumlee said after the win.

The Knights rushed for 389 yards and five touchdowns against Kent State. Johnny Richardson ran for 100 yards and RJ Harvey added 134 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns — one each rushing and receiving.

The pressure is on Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson, who took the blame for last week's loss.

It was the most points allowed in regulation by the Broncos in any game since 1998. Washington's Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. passed for 450 yards and five touchdowns.

"I take full responsibility," Danielson said. "I did not do a good job getting our guys ready to play."

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said the Knights will practice on a blue field in Orlando at least once this week as they prepare for the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

"They are a national brand," Malzahn said of Boise State. "They are used to winning."

Indeed, over the past 23 years, only Oklahoma (90.8 percent) has been more successful at home than Boise State (130-15, 89.7 percent).

The Broncos on Saturday will look for a rebound game from Taylen Green, who completed just 19 of 39 passes for 244 yards, one TD and two interceptions against the Huskies.

Green was the Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2022, producing an 8-2 record as a starter. Highly athletic at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Green passed for 2,042 yards, 14 TDs and six picks last year. He also ran for 588 yards and 10 TDs.

—Field Level Media