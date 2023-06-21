Zack Short had three hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as the host Detroit Tigers rolled past the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Wednesday afternoon

Eric Haase also drove in three runs and Javier Baez had two hits, including the 1,000th of his career, and knocked in two runs. The bottom third of Detroit's batting order drove in seven runs.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) collected his first home win this season, holding the Royals to two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out seven

Kansas City starter Brady Singer gave up five runs and seven hits in seven innings. Freddy Fermin led the offense with three hits and two RBIs.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the second. Maikel Garcia and Samad Taylor singled and Fermin knocked them both in with a one-out double

The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Maton walked and Andy Ibanez reached on an infield single. Both runners advanced on a groundout. Haase then ripped a two-out double to bring in both runners. Short smacked a single to left to score Haase

Detroit made it 4-2 in the third. Kerry Carpenter rifled a one-out, opposite-field double. Baez then collected career hit No. 1,000 with a single over shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s head as Carpenter raced home.

Short led off the bottom of the fifth with his fourth homer, which cleared the left-field wall for a 5-2 lead.

Nick Pratto led off the top of the eighth against Jason Foley with a double to left. Salvador Perez reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners with one out. Pinch-hitter Matt Beaty's fielder's choice grounder brought in Pratto.

Spencer Torkelson reached third in the bottom of the inning when Beaty, who stayed in to play right field, collided with second baseman Taylor. Beaty was removed due to a facial injury, while Taylor was given an error.

Baez drove in Torkelson with a one-out single. Maton singled and Jake Marisnick was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Vierling's fielder's choice grounder brought in Baez. Haase's infield hit and another Short single extended Detroit's lead to six runs.

--Field Level Media