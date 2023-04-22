Brandon Crawford powers Giants past Mets

Brandon Crawford launched a three-run home run in the first, Logan Webb retained a comfortable lead through seven innings for his first win of the season, and the San Francisco Giants finally got the better of the visiting New York Mets with a 7-4 victory Saturday afternoon

Wilmer Flores also homered for the Giants, who had lost seven of their previous eight, including 9-4 and 7-0 blowouts to the Mets on the first two nights of the four-game set

Advertisement

After being shut out for seven innings by left-hander Joey Lucchesi the night before, the Giants jumped on fellow lefty David Peterson (1-3) for six runs in the first two innings, including four in the first

Singles by Thairo Estrada and Michael Conforto, and a walk to Flores, set the stage for the early uprising. David Villar put the Giants ahead with a sacrifice fly, after which Crawford smacked his third homer of the season to make it 4-0

The Mets got one back in the second on a Daniel Vogelbach RBI double, but the Giants countered with two more after Heliot Ramos doubled and Estrada singled. Darin Ruf made it 5-1 with an RBI single, and Conforto's infield out plated Estrada to give Webb (1-4) a five-run cushion

Peterson was pulled after five innings, charged with seven runs and seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Advertisement

A 15-game winner last season, Webb finally broke into the win column this year, allowing two runs and five hits in his seven innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

The only other run against Webb was the product of a Brandon Nimmo homer, his second, in the third inning.

Advertisement

The Giants got that run back on Flores' solo shot, his third of the year, in the fifth, then held on when the Mets attempted to rally from down 7-2 in the eighth

A RBI single by Starling Marte made it 7-3 and brought the potential tying run to the on-deck circle. But Scott Alexander got Francisco Lindor to fly to left field and Pete Alonso to ground to short to retain the four-run lead.

Advertisement

A two-out, two-strike RBI single by Brett Baty closed the gap to 7-4 in the ninth before Giants closer Camilo Doval got pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme to ground out, ending the Mets' winning streak at three

Estrada finished with two hits and scored twice, while Flores also scored twice for the Giants, who were out-hit in the game 10-7

Advertisement

Marte, Canha and Baty had two hits apiece for the Mets, who fell to 7-2 on a 10-day California swing that ends Sunday

--Field Level Media