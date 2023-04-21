Brandon Lowe's walk-off HR lifts Rays over White Sox

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-7 win against the visiting Chicago White Sox in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla

Reynaldo Lopez (0-2) took a two-run lead into the ninth but gave up a leadoff home run to Christian Bethancourt and a two-run blast to Lowe without recording an out.

Harold Ramirez had two hits, including a two-run homer, and scored two runs and Josh Lowe had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays, who are 11-0 at home

Rays starter Calvin Faucher allowed three runs and five hits in two innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter

Kevin Kelly (2-0) threw two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Andrew Benintendi had two hits and an RBI, Yasmani Grandal had two hits and two runs and Eloy Jimenez homered for Chicago.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out nine and walked four before departing with a 7-5 lead

Josh Lowe lined a two-run double into the right field corner in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Ramirez hit the next pitch over the center field fence to make it 4-0.

It marked the 20th straight game the Rays have homered, tying the 2019 Seattle Mariners for the longest streak in major league history

The White Sox answered with three runs in the second inning on a run-scoring infield single by Oscar Colas and RBI singles by Elvis Andrus and Benintendi to cut the lead to 4-3

The White Sox scored three more runs in the third inning without putting a ball in play

Jalen Beeks replaced Faucher and walked five batters to force in two runs and give Chicago a 5-4 lead.

Cooper Criswell replaced Beeks and threw a wild pitch to yield another run and make it 6-4.

Tampa Bay's six total walks in the inning set a team record, and were also the most in an inning for the White Sox since at least 1969

The White Sox sent 10 straight batters to the plate without putting a ball in play before Jimenez homered with one out in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-4

Yandy Diaz delivered a two-out RBI single in the fourth to trim the lead to 7-5.

