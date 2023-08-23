Brandon Lowe's walk-off single completes Rays comeback over Rockies

Tampa Bay's Brandon Lowe rapped a walk-off single in the 10th inning as the Rays rallied for the second straight night, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

After the Rays scored twice in the ninth to take it to extra innings, Lowe drilled a 1-1 pitch from Brent Suter (4-2) to score pinch runner Osleivis Basabe, who was placed on second base to start the frame.

Right fielder Charlie Blackmon bobbled the ball, and his throw was late and wide as Basabe crossed home with the Rays' third straight win and their 15th in the past 23 games.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes went deep. Yandy Diaz was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Jose Siri and Josh Lowe recorded two hits and a stolen base apiece.

Pete Fairbanks (2-4) tossed a perfect 10th inning with two strikeouts.

Colorado's Elias Diaz went 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs. Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and a run, but the Rockies dropped their third straight.

The Rays jumped ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the third when Arozarena stayed back on Colorado starter Austin Gomber's changeup and lofted it 368 feet out to left field for his 20th homer.

In the fifth, Diaz matched it when he ripped a 77 mph 0-2 curveball from starter Aaron Civale to left — a 390-foot shot that left with 105.4 mph exit velocity for his 13th homer.

Christian Bethancourt doubled and came home on an RBI single to center by Yandy Diaz for a 2-1 lead in the home half of the fifth.

Following Civale's departure with two on and no outs in the sixth, Diaz continued his offensive damage with a two-out, two-run single to left off Colin Poche that scored Blackmon and Tovar.

Making his third appearance this season, reliever Andrew Kittredge came in with the bases loaded and hit Elehuris Montero with a 2-2 pitch to push it to 4-2 for the visitors.

Doyle made it 5-2 with a single to left, but Arozarena threw out Jurickson Profar at home to end the frame.

Paredes opened the sixth with his 25th homer to make it 5-3, and Yandy Diaz's two-run single in the ninth forced extra innings.

—Field Level Media