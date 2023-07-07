Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Brandon Miller outduels Victor Wembanyama in Summer League debut

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) during the second half at Thomas &amp;amp; Mack Center.
Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) during the second half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama put up nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks in his highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut, with his San Antonio Spurs notching a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in Las Vegas

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The No. 1 overall draft pick, a 7-foot-5 prospect from France who's been hyped for years, had trouble offensively in his first competitive action in an NBA uniform -- a 2-for-13 shooting performance for the night.

Advertisement

His counterpart on the Hornets, No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller out of Alabama, had a double-double in his Summer League debut, leading his team with 16 points and 11 rebounds while adding three steals. Miller shot 5-for-15 overall

The highlight of Wembanyama's performance came on his only made 3-pointer of the night. His team ahead by 10 with 2:50 to play, Wembanyama rattled in a trey while drawing contact from Kai Jones. He converted the free throw for a four-point play.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier in the game, Jones had his own moment when he caught a lob pass over Wembanyama and dunked on him.

--Field Level Media