Brandon Nimmo helps Mets knock off Padres

Brandon Nimmo finished with three hits and two RBIs and Tylor Megill combined with four relievers on a six-hitter Wednesday afternoon for the host New York Mets, who beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in the rubber game of a three-game series

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit the tying and go-ahead solo homers while Tommy Pham had an RBI single for the Mets, who have won four of six

Juan Soto hit a long two-run homer in the first for the Padres, who lost a series for the first time this season

Megill (3-0) gave up two runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings. Brooks Raley got the first two outs of the sixth and Drew Smith walked two over an inning before David Robertson, usually the Mets' closer, tossed 1 1/3 innings. Adam Ottavino then tossed a hitless ninth for his first save

The Padres quickly staked Blake Snell to a 2-0 lead when Manny Machado drew a one-out walk and Soto homered to deep right field

The Mets left the bases loaded in the first before tying the game with single runs in the second and third. Pham led off the second with a single, stole second and scored on Nimmo's two-out double

Lindor homered in the third and Alonso delivered a two-out homer in the fifth. New York extended its lead in the sixth when it loaded the bases with none out before Nimmo hit a two-out RBI single.

The Mets added an insurance run in the seventh, when Alonso walked with one out and Jeff McNeil walked with two outs before Pham's single to left

Alonso had two hits while McNeil walked three times.

Soto was the lone Padres player with two hits

Snell (0-2) allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out five in five innings.

--Field Level Media