Brandon Williamson (COVID-19) is latest Reds' pitcher to test positive

The Cincinnati Reds scratched left-hander Brandon Williamson from his Sunday start against the visiting Chicago Cubs after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

Williamson is the fourth Cincinnati pitcher to test positive this week. The others are right-handers Hunter Greene, Ben Lively and Fernando Cruz.

Reds manager David Bell said a couple of support staff members also have tested positive.

"We're taking some precautions, for sure," Bell said prior to Saturday's game against the Cubs. "Not letting anyone in the clubhouse. We've asked anyone who's absolutely not necessary to not be in there."

The Reds reportedly sat on an airport tarmac for more than eight hours last Sunday in Phoenix after their charter plane had mechanical issues.

Three nights later, Greene was placed on the COVID-19 list after pitching at the San Francisco Giants. Cruz and Lively were placed on the list in between games of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Players must miss at least seven days if they are placed on the COVID-19 list.

Cincinnati hasn't yet announced a new starter for Sunday's game.

Williamson is 4-4 with a 4.20 ERA in 19 starts for the Reds this season.

Greene is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 17 starts, Lively is 4-7 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts), and Cruz is 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA in 48 appearances (one start).

Also, Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft (toe) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Ashcraft, who was injured against the Cubs on Friday, is 7-9 with a 4.76 ERA in 26 starts.

Left-hander Chasen Shreve and right-hander Connor Phillips were recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Infielder Alejo Lopez was sent to the Bats.

—Field Level Media