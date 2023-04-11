Braves' 21-game winner Kyle Wright to make season debut vs. Reds

Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright, who won 21 games a year ago, will come off the injured list and make his first start of the season when the Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday night

Wright, the team's first-round draft choice in 2017, had a breakthrough season in 2022 when he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and finished 10th in the NL Cy Young voting. He struck out 174 and walked 53 in 180 1/3 innings.

Wright will be opposed by Cincinnati right-hander Luis Cessa (0-0. 3.38).

Wright has been on the injured list since experiencing right-shoulder inflammation this spring. Wright made one rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett and worked six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He has one career appearance against the Reds and got the win by giving up only two hits over six scoreless innings on April 9, 2022

Getting Wright back will be a big plus for the Braves, who have been without ace Max Fried since he strained his hamstring in the season opener

Cessa will make his second start of the season. He left his first appearance with a 3-1 lead against Chicago but became the victim of a blown save as the Cubs won 12-5 last Tuesday. Cessa pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits, two strikeouts and three walks.

"They had a good game plan against me," Cessa said afterward. "They hit some balls hard, but I had a good defense behind me. It was a tough day for the bullpen."

Cessa joined Cincinnati's starting rotation last August and remained there after the team lost numerous starters to injuries or trades. His last nine appearances were as a starter, and he went 1-3 with a 3.77 ERA. He played for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

This will be Cessa's ninth appearance and first career start against Atlanta. He is 0-0 with a 4.82 ERA in 9 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and five walks in his career against the Braves

The Braves ended a three-game losing streak with Monday's 5-4, 10-inning win

Atlanta's hero in the win was catcher Sean Murphy, who had two doubles and a two-run, game-winning home run. Murphy was acquired from Oakland in the offseason and was excited with his first homer of the season.

"My first one," Murphy said. "I couldn't be happier than to do it here. I was trying to get (designated runner Austin Riley) over, and I got it pretty good."

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said, "I'm so happy for him. You come over to a new team and you want to do good. He's been such a great teammate, and I'm happy he could have a night like this."

Both teams are missing players. Cincinnati's Joey Votto (shoulder surgery), Nick Senzel (toe surgery), Tony Santillan (lower-back stress fracture), Luke Weaver (right-elbow flexor strain) and Lucas Sims (lower-back spasms) are on rehab assignments in Triple-A Louisville.

In addition to Fried, the Braves are missing Michael Harris (lower-back strain). Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) is on the injured list and catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in concussion protocol

--Field Level Media