Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (hamstring) lands on 10-day IL

Aug 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
The Atlanta Braves placed All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring.

The designation is retroactive to Monday, when Albies missed his first start of the season for the National League East leaders.

Albies, 26, is batting .267 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 117 games this season. The three-time All-Star is a career .270 hitter with 126 homers and 436 RBIs in 741 games with the Braves since 2017.

Atlanta recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Albies on the active roster.

Grissom, 22, appeared in 19 games for the Braves from April 14-May 6 and batted .277 with seven RBIs. He is hitting .327 with six home runs and 50 RBIs in 88 games this season at Gwinnett.

—Field Level Media