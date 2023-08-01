Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves acquire reliever Brad Hand from Rockies

By
Field Level Media
Jul 8, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Brad Hand (55) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday

In exchange, the Braves sent right-handed pitching prospect Alec Barger to Colorado

Hand, 33, is a three-time All-Star in his 13-year career but is well traveled. The Braves will be his ninth team, and once he throws his first pitch for the National League East leaders, he will have played for every team in the division

This season, Hand is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 40 appearances for the Rockies. In 35 2/3 innings, he's given up 18 runs, struck out 41 and walked 16

A one-time closer, Hand won't be called on to fill that job in Atlanta, where Raisel Iglesias has 20 saves

In his career, Hand has appeared in 559 games (43 starts). He is 38-53 with a 3.66 ERA and 131 saves

Last season with Philadelphia, he was 2-0 with a 4.76 ERA in seven postseason games, giving the Phillies a reliever with playoff experience

Barger, 25, is 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 relief appearances for Double-A Mississippi this season

--Field Level Media