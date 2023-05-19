The Atlanta Braves recalled Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and transferred fellow infielder Ehire Adrianza to the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain

Culberson, 34, is batting .204 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 98 at-bats this season with the Stripers.

Advertisement

He is a career .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 585 games with the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and Braves

Adrianza, 33, went 0-for-10 with four strikeouts in five games earlier this season with Atlanta.

Advertisement

He is a career .238 hitter with 21 homers and 149 RBIs in 616 games with the Giants, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Braves

--Field Level Media