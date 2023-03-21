Braves appear to hand shortstop job to Orlando Arcia

The Atlanta Braves cleared the way for Orlando Arcia to serve as their regular shortstop, optioning Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The moves appear to put an end to the three-way competition to find a successor to Dansby Swanson, who left in December to sign a seven-year, $177 million free agent contract with the Chicago Cubs. Ehire Adrianza figures to serve as a utility infielder.

Shewmake, 25, hit .323 with five RBIs in 31 at-bats this spring while Grissom, 22, batted .371 with six RBIs in 35 at-bats. Arcia, 28, is hitting .240 with one homer and four RBIs in 25 at-bats.

Still, the Braves decided to go with Arcia, a strong defender with a major league track record of five-plus seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2016-21) and Atlanta (2021-22).

In 642 career major league games, Arcia has a .243 batting average, a .295 on-base percentage, a .369 slugging percentage, 53 homers and 223 RBIs.

The Braves also optioned outfielders Eli White and Jordan Luplow and right-handed reliever Nick Anderson to Gwinnett on Monday, and they reassigned catchers Ryan Casteel and Joe Hudson, infielder Yolmer Sanchez and left-hander Danny Young to their minor league camp. The transactions leave 32 players vying for the 26 Opening Day roster spots.

--Field Level Media