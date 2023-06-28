Braves blank Twins 3-0, extend winning streak to five

Matt Olson homered and five Atlanta pitchers combined for a 3-0 shutout win over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, securing the Braves' three-game series sweep and extending their winning streak to five

The win marked the eighth sweep of the season for Atlanta. The Braves have won 13 of their last 14 games

Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a solo homer, his National League-leading 26th, in the eighth inning off reliever Jordan Balazovic.

Atlanta starter Kolby Allard was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to make the spot start. Allard, who was activated last month after straining his right oblique in spring training, threw 4 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed three hits, one walk and struck out eight.

Allard left the game with runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth. Kirby Yates entered to strike out Donovan Solano to end the threat. Yates (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 inning and fanned three of the four batters he faced.

A.J. Minter, Joe Jimenez and Raisel Iglesias each followed with a scoreless frame. Iglesias struck out two and earned his 13th save.

Minnesota starters Kenta Maeda (1-5) pitched five innings and allowed two runs on five hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Atlanta scored a run in the first inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on Olson's double. It was the 76th first-inning run scored by the Braves this season

The Braves added a run in the third inning. Michael Harris II singled and eventually scored on Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly

Minnesota's Royce Lewis went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at eight and his on-base streak at 11.

Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna had a single and extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Atlanta is off Thursday and begins a three-game series on Friday against the Miami Marlins. Minnesota continues its nine-game road trip on Friday with a three-game set at Baltimore.

--Field Level Media