Braves blast Rockies; Darius Vines wins big-league debut

Kevin Pillar homered among his two hits, Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia also went deep, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Ozzie Albies had three hits and Austin Riley contributed two to help starter Darius Vines get the win in his major league debut for Atlanta, which won all seven games against the Rockies this season.

Alan Trejo homered and Nolan Jones had two hits for Colorado.

Pillar got the scoring started with a solo home run in the third inning, his seventh of the season, before the Rockies got even in the bottom of the inning.

Trejo reached on a one-out walk and stole second before Charlie Blackmon was hit by a pitch. Ezequiel Tovar then singled up the middle to bring home the tying run.

The Braves went back in front in the fourth inning. Riley and Matt Olson singled to put runners on first and second with no outs. Ozuna hit a grounder to shortstop but Tovar's throw to second base was wide, allowing Riley to score and Olson to advance to third.

Olson then scored on Travis d'Arnaud's groundout to make it 3-1, and Atlanta expanded on the lead in the sixth.

Kyle Freeland got the first two batters but Ozuna homered to left to make it 4-1, his 31st of the season. Freeland walked d'Arnaud and Arcia followed with his 16th home run of the season. Pillar then singled to chase Freeland.

Evan Justice came on and after Pillar stole second Michael Harris II singled off Justice's glove to bring home Pillar.

Freeland (5-14) allowed seven runs — six earned — on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Elias Diaz singled, Jones doubled and Hunter Goodman hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 7-2.

Vines (1-0) then got the final out to end his evening. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five with one walk in six innings.

Trejo led off the bottom of the seventh with his third home run of the season.

—Field Level Media