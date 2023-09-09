Braves bring up LHP Dylan Dodd, option RHP Ben Heller

The Atlanta Braves on Saturday recalled rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned right-hander Ben Heller to Triple-A.

Dodd, 25, is 2-1 with a 7.40 ERA, eight walks and 12 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings over five games (all starts) for Atlanta after making his major league debut in April.

The Braves selected Dodd in the third round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Heller, 32, pitched one scoreless, hitless inning on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Braves' 8-2 home victory.

In 19 appearances for the Braves this season, Heller has a 3.86 ERA with 11 walks and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings over 19 appearances. Atlanta acquired him in a June 6 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for future considerations.

—Field Level Media