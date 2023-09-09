MLB

Braves bring up LHP Dylan Dodd, option RHP Ben Heller

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Dodd (46) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park.
May 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Dodd (46) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves on Saturday recalled rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned right-hander Ben Heller to Triple-A.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 1:09PM

Dodd, 25, is 2-1 with a 7.40 ERA, eight walks and 12 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings over five games (all starts) for Atlanta after making his major league debut in April.

Advertisement

The Braves selected Dodd in the third round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Heller, 32, pitched one scoreless, hitless inning on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Braves' 8-2 home victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In 19 appearances for the Braves this season, Heller has a 3.86 ERA with 11 walks and 16 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings over 19 appearances. Atlanta acquired him in a June 6 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for future considerations.

—Field Level Media