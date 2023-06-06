The Atlanta Braves continued to tinker with their pitching staff on Tuesday, recalling right-hander Roddery Munoz and outrighting left-hander Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Gwinnett

The moves come a day after Atlanta optioned right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka to Gwinnett and moved staff ace Max Fried (forearm strain) to the 60-day injured list.

Advertisement

Soroka is working his way back from twice tearing his right Achilles tendon. He missed more than two full seasons.

Munoz, 23, is a reliever who has yet to make his major league debut. This season, he has split time between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi and has a combined 4.94 ERA in 27 1/3 innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Braves designated Luetge for assignment last week after he posted a 1-0 record with a 10.24 ERA in nine relief appearances. With this move, the 36-year-old will be able to remain with the Braves without occupying a spot on the 40-man roster

Luetge has a career 12-11 record and 3.67 ERA in 227 games (one start) over seven MLB seasons with the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Braves

Advertisement

The Braves, who lead the National League East, open a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the New York Mets

--Field Level Media