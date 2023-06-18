The Atlanta Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment with awkward timing on Sunday

Culberson's dad had been scheduled to throw out the first pitch on Father's Day at Atlanta's Truist Park.

Those plans had to change after Atlanta DFA'd Culberson to make room for catcher Chadwick Tromp.

Instead, the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II handled the first pitch before the game against Colorado

Culberson, a 34-year-old Georgia native, has not made any appearances for Atlanta since being called up on May 19.

Culberson is a career .248 hitter with 30 homers and 145 RBIs in 585 games with five teams, including a previous stint with the Braves from 2018-20

Tromp, 28, is batting .125 with one RBI in six games this season with Atlanta. He was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett with catcher Sean Murphy dealing with a reported hamstring injury.

--Field Level Media