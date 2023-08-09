Braves edge Pirates after giving up early lead

Austin Riley's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning Wednesday night gave the visiting Atlanta Braves a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates

Tied at 5 after the Braves blew an early four-run lead, Michael Harris II singled off Carmen Mlodzinski (2-3), went to second on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s single, to third on Ozzie Albies' forceout and scored on Riley's fly to deep second

Advertisement

Acuna Jr. hit an RBI double, and Harris, Sean Murphy and Albies hit RBI singles for the Braves, who have won two straight

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up four runs and six hits in four innings

Pierce Johnson (2-6) pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning

Raisel Iglesias gave up two hits in the ninth but notched his 22nd save

Ke'Bryan Hayes homered and hit a two-run single and Jared Triolo added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have lost two straight

Advertisement Advertisement

Pittsburgh starter Quinn Priester pitched four innings, allowing four runs and nine hits

In the second, Orlando Arcia doubled and scored on Harris' single for a 1-0 Atlanta lead

Advertisement

With one out in the third, Riley singled, went to second on Matt Olson's groundout and scored on Murphy's base hit

In the fourth, Atlanta doubled its lead. Eddie Rosario singled. An out later, Rosario went to second on a wild pitch and to third on Harris' groundout. Acuna Jr. doubled to drive in Rosario to make it 3-0. Acuna Jr. took third on a wild pitch and scored on Albies' single for a 4-0 lead

Advertisement

Pittsburgh tied it in the fourth. Henry Davis walked and went to second on Endy Rodriguez's single. Jack Suwinski was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Triolo's infield single drove in Davis to make it 4-1

Rodriguez scored on Alika Williams' groundout. Hayes' base hit drove in Suwinski and Triolo for a 4-4 tie

Advertisement

In the sixth, Harris doubled to chase reliever Angel Perdomo for Colin Selby, making his major league debut. Acuna Jr. reached on an infield single, Harris going to third. Albies' single brought Harris home for a 5-4 lead

Hayes tied it again in the seventh with a one-out homer, his seventh, to center

--Field Level Medi