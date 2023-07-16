Braves host White Sox, close in on HR record

The Atlanta Braves will continue their march on the all-time record for consecutive games with a home run on Sunday when they host the Chicago White Sox in the rubber game of their three-game set

The Braves have homered in 28 consecutive games dating to June 10. They are three games shy of matching the all-time record of 31 straight games set by the 2019 New York Yankees. The Braves have 68 homers during that stretch, with Ronald Acuna Jr. hitting two and Eddie Rosario adding one in Saturday's 6-5 loss

"They don't get caught up in anything because they know how quick things can change," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "They focus on today. I think that is the greatest attribute that these guys have."

The White Sox ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday and finally beat the Braves in Atlanta to end an a 0-7 skid. Chicago has been going deep, too. The White Sox, thanks to Jake Burger's 20th homer on Saturday, have hit 34 homers in their past 26 games. Chicago is 31-32 when homering

The pitching matchup for the series finale features Atlanta left-hander Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.22) against Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30).

Allard will make his third start of the season. He pitched five innings against Cleveland on July 4 and allowed three runs on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Allard pitched one inning of relief against Tampa Bay in the final game prior to the All-Star Game and allowed two runs in a 10-4 loss.

Allard began the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. He was recalled to make a spot start on June 28 and has remained in the rotation.

Cease will be making his 20th start of the season and has not had a decision since May 23, a stretch of eight starts, when he beat the Cleveland Guardians. In his most recent appearance on July 7 against St. Louis, Cease pitched six innings and allowed five runs on 11 hits and eight strikeouts.

"Unfortunately early, it was a struggle," Cease said. "Then I got in a little bit rhythm later and the offense really bailed me out."

Cease grew up as a Braves fan in Milton, a city in Atlanta's northern suburbs, and will be facing the Braves for the first time

Atlanta needs to beware left fielder Andrew Benintendi. He was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run on Saturday. In seven career games against Atlanta, he is batting .464 (13-for-28) with eight RBIs, seven runs and three doubles.

The Braves put their second reliever on the injured list within two days when left-hander A.J. Minter was set aside with left shoulder inflammation. Minter last pitched against Tampa Bay on July 8 and said his shoulder tightened up during the All-Star break. The move is seen as precautionary, but it leaves the team without two of its late-inning stalwarts, since Nick Anderson was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain

Atlanta recalled veteran right-hander Dereck Rodriguez from Triple-A Gwinnett. He pitched two scoreless innings against Philadelphia on May 28 in his most recent appearance with the Braves

--Field Level Media