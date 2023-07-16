Braves LHP Kolby Allard exits with shoulder tightness

Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard left Sunday's start against the visiting Chicago White Sox after 1 2/3 innings with what the team called left shoulder tightness

Allard surrendered four runs in the second inning, two on a homer by Jake Burger, before exiting after back-to-back RBI singles by Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr.

Allard, 25, was making his fourth appearance of the season and third start. He entered the game with no decisions, and the four runs raised his ERA from 4.22 to 6.57 in 12 1/3 innings.

Collin McHugh replaced Allard and got a line-drive out off the bat of pinch hitter Gavin Sheets to end the inning with runners on first and third.

