Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves LHP Kolby Allard exits with shoulder tightness

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 16, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starter pitcher Kolby Allard (49) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Truist Park.
Jul 16, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starter pitcher Kolby Allard (49) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Truist Park.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard left Sunday's start against the visiting Chicago White Sox after 1 2/3 innings with what the team called left shoulder tightness

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

Allard surrendered four runs in the second inning, two on a homer by Jake Burger, before exiting after back-to-back RBI singles by Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr.

Advertisement

Allard, 25, was making his fourth appearance of the season and third start. He entered the game with no decisions, and the four runs raised his ERA from 4.22 to 6.57 in 12 1/3 innings.

Collin McHugh replaced Allard and got a line-drive out off the bat of pinch hitter Gavin Sheets to end the inning with runners on first and third.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media