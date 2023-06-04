Advertisement
Ozuna, 32, was replaced at DH by Sean Murphy, who went 0-for-3 in his place.

A two-time All-Star, Ozuna is hitting .227 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs in 44 games this season. In 11 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2013-17), St. Louis Cardinals (2018-19) and Braves, Ozuna is a .267 hitter with 207 homers and 699 RBIs in 1,207 games

Ozuna, who has had some legal trouble off the field, is in the third year of a four-year, $65 million contract he signed before the 2021 season.

--Field Level Media