Braves' offense looks to stay hot against Yankees

The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their high-octane offense rolling when they host the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game interleague series on Tuesday.

The Braves will remain without All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies, who was placed on the injured list Monday night because of a strained left hamstring.

Atlanta won the series opener 11-3 on Monday and has taken four of its past five contests. The Braves have scored at least six runs in a league-best 60 games this season, 50.8 percent of their games. Atlanta's 695 runs are the most in the majors.

Albies left the game in the eighth inning of Atlanta's Sunday game against the New York Mets and did not play on Monday. He is batting .267 with 28 homers and 90 RBIs.

The Braves will announce a roster move on Tuesday, and they might recall Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett. But veteran Nicky Lopez make take over the regular playing duties with Albies out.

Lopez, acquired from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline, had three hits and three RBIs on Monday and has driven in eight runs in his first four games with Atlanta — even though he didn't get an at-bat in two of those contests.

"I know my role," Lopez said. "We have a lot of studs here. I came here to fill a spot here and there, whenever I was called upon. I'm just staying ready."

The pitching matchup for Tuesday features Atlanta's Bryce Elder (8-4, 3.64 ERA) and New York's Luis Severino (2-7, 8.06).

Severino will make his 15th appearance, 14th start, of the season. He last pitched on Wednesday in his first relief outing of the year, following an opener. He took the loss after allowing four runs in two-plus innings against the Chicago White Sox. Severino yielded five hits and one walk while striking out two.

In his last start, on Aug. 4 against the Houston Astros, he gave up five runs in four-plus innings during a losing effort.

Severino missed the first 48 games of the season because of a right lat strain. He has yet to find the form that made him a two-time All-Star (2017-18).

"He's been a really good pitcher in this league," New York manager Aaron Boone said. "He's also missed time with injuries and he's a confident and mature guy. But with that said, when you're going through something like this, it's hard. He's searching, too."

Severino has made one career start against Atlanta, earning a win after throwing six scoreless innings during his rookie season of 2015.

Elder will be trying to end a two-game losing streak during which he has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in 9 1/3 combined innings. In his latest start, on Thursday at Pittsburgh, Elder allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in five-plus innings while squandering a four-run lead. He struck out five.

Elder will be making his first appearance against the Yankees.

Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson was named National League co-Player of the Week with Philadelphia's Michael Lorenzen, who pitched a no-hitter on Wednesday. Over eight games last week, Olson had 12 hits, four of them home runs, scored 10 runs and drove in 10 runs.

—Field Level Media