MLB

Braves place LHP A.J. Minter (shoulder) on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 12, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander A.J. Minter on the 15-day injured list on Saturday due to shoulder inflammation in his pitching shoulder

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Dereck Rodriguez from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

Minter, 29, departed the July 8 game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to what the team termed pectoral tightness. The club indicated a shoulder injury with the IL transaction.

Minter is 3-5 with 10 saves and a 4.91 ERA in 44 appearances. His career high for saves is 15 in 2018.

Rodriguez, 31, made a two-inning scoreless appearance for the Braves earlier this season. He is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 11 appearances (three starts) for Gwinnett since being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins in mid-May

--Field Level Media