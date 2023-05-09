Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves place LHP Max Fried (forearm strain) on IL

By
Field Level Media
May 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Max Fried on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a forearm strain

The move is retroactive to Saturday. Fried last pitched Friday against Baltimore, when he gave up a season-high five earned runs in six-plus innings. Neither the team nor Fried gave any indication that he came away with an injury.

It's unclear how long the team expects him to be sidelined.

In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled LHP Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett

It's Fried's second stint on the IL this season.

Fried, 29, is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts this season. A first-time All-Star in 2022, Fried is 56-26 in 130 games (113 starts), all with the Braves

Young, 28, has a 2.45 ERA without a decision in four relief appearances this season for the Braves

--Field Level Media