MLB

Braves place Michael Soroka, Collin McHugh on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Michael Soroka (40) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Truist Park.
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Michael Soroka (40) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Truist Park.
Image: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves placed right-handers Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Watch
Did Deion Sanders and Colorado deliver the biggest upset of CFB Week 1? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Friday 12:39PM
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM

Soroka has right forearm inflammation and McHugh is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

Advertisement

The Braves recalled right-handers Darius Vines and Ben Heller from Triple-A Gwinnett to restock their roster.

Soroka, 26, is 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season after missing 2021 and 2022 with injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McHugh, 36, is 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 41 appearances (one start) for the Braves this season.

Vines, 25, made his major league debut on Aug. 30 and earned a 7-3 road victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Heller, 32, has not factored in a decision. He posted a 4.41 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Atlanta this season.

—Field Level Media