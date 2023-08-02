Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves place RHP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm) on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Jul 29, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Daysbel Hernandez (75) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Truist Park.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves made room on their roster Wednesday for newly acquired left-hander Brad Hand by placing right-hander Daysbel Hernandez on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday

Hernandez (right forearm inflammation) pitched 3 2/3 innings over four appearances since making his return from Tommy John surgery in his MLB debut on July 23. The 26-year-old sports a 7.36 ERA after allowing three earned runs and six hits with three walks and six strikeouts

Hand was acquired from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in exchange for minor league pitcher Alec Barger

Hand, 33, is a three-time All-Star in his 13-year career but is well traveled. The Braves will be his ninth team, and once he throws his first pitch for the National League East leaders, he will have played for every team in the division

Hand was 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 40 appearances for the Rockies. In 35 2/3 innings, he gave up 18 runs, struck out 41 and walked 16

Hand has appeared in 559 games (43 starts). He is 38-53 with a 3.66 ERA and 131 saves

