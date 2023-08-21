Braves place RHP Yonny Chirinos (elbow) on IL

MLB

Aug 19, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Yonny Chirinos (56) cycles through a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park.
The Atlanta Braves placed Yonny Chirinos on the injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation and recalled fellow right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Chirinos, 29, has struggled since he was selected off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in July. In five starts with Atlanta, he is 1-1 with a 9.27 ERA, while allowing 13.3 hits per nine innings.

In five major league seasons, Chirinos is 20-15 with a 4.03 ERA in 69 appearances (38 starts). All but five of those appearances were with the Rays.

Winans, 28, made his major league debut July 22 and went 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two starts for the Braves earlier this season. He struck out 14 batters in 11 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media