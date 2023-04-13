Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves putting SS Orlando Arcia (wrist) on IL

Field Level Media
Apr 12, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) is checked after being hit by a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Truist Park.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Altanta Braves will place shortstop Orlando Arcia on the injured list after he suffered a microfracture in his left wrist, the team announced Thursday

Arcia was hit by a fastball from Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene during the second inning of a game Wednesday. The team tweeted Thursday that Arcia had underwent an MRI and CT scan that revealed the injury.

In 13 games, Arcia was batting .333 with a .400 on-base percentage, .511 slugging percentage and .911 OPS. Atlanta signed Arcia to a three-year, $7.3 million contract extension on Opening Day.

He had won the spring training competition to replace All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, who departed as a free agent and signed with the Chicago Cubs. The other two candidates, Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake, were assigned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate in nearby Gwinnett

The Braves had not yet announced a corresponding move to replace Arcia, who will be out for an indefinite time. Grissom was not in Gwinnett's lineup on Thursday night

Atlanta also announced that right-hander Ian Anderson had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired. The Tommy John surgery will sideline him for the rest of this season.

Atlanta was off Thursday and is starting a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

--Field Level Media