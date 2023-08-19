Braves rally past Giants late for fifth straight win

Eddie Rosario capped a 4-for-4 night with a two-run, eighth-inning homer and the host Atlanta Braves snagged their fifth straight victory with a 6-5, come-from-behind win over the San Francisco Giants.

Rosario's home run — his 19th of the season — scored Luke Williams to extend Atlanta's record to 5-0 on its nine-game homestand. It also guaranteed the Braves their fourth straight series victory.

Advertisement

Rosario finished the night with three RBIs.

The home run came off reliever Tyler Rogers (4-5), who took the loss for San Francisco.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kirby Yates (7-0) picked up the win for Atlanta in relief, thanks to his two-strikeout effort in the eighth inning.

Yates and Raisel Iglesias — who earned his 24th save — were the only Braves pitchers of six to not give up at least one hit. The 11 hits allowed by Braves pitchers contributed to the end of an impressive three-game run of shutouts heading into Saturday's contest.

Advertisement

Atlanta's streak of innings without conceding a run wrapped at 27, and early. San Francisco's leadoff batter — LaMont Wade Jr. — hit a game-opening home run off Braves starter Yonny Chirinos.

The Giants struck for another run in the second thanks to a leadoff double by J.D. Davis, who advanced to third on Blake Sabol's single. Johan Camargo drove Davis home on a fielder's choice, but Atlanta avoided further damage when Chirinos forced Thairo Estrada into an inning-ending double play.

Advertisement

The Braves evened it up in their half of the second when Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna singled, then Rosario doubled, all in succession. Rosario's hit drove in Olson, while Ozuna scored on Orlando Arcia's groundout.

Atlanta needed another rally from down two runs thanks to San Francisco's two-run fourth. Travis d'Arnaud doubled home Rosario in the fourth and Ronald Acuna Jr. homered in the fifth inning for his 28th of the season.

Advertisement

The Giants retook the lead in the sixth but squandered an opportunity to score more than just one run after loading the bases with no outs.

Davis, Sabol, Wade and Michael Conforto all had two hits each for San Francisco in the loss. Ozuna went 3-for-4 for Atlanta.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media