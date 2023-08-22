MLB

Braves recall LHP Jared Shuster in swap of rookies

Jun 10, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jared Shuster (45) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Truist Park.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Triple-A Gwinnett and optioned right-hander Allan Winans to Triple-A.

Shuster, 25, is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA in nine starts for the Braves this season after making his major league debut April 2. In 13 starts at Gwinnett, the club's 2020 first-round draft pick went 4-5 with a 5.77 ERA.

Winans, 28, was sent down one day after he was recalled. He gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in Monday's start against the New York Mets. In three career starts, after making his major league debut July 22, Winans is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA.

—Field Level Media