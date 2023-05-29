The Atlanta Braves officially recalled starting pitcher Michael Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett and the right-hander will start Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics

Soroka will take the roster spot of right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who was optioned to Gwinnet late Sunday night.

Advertisement

Soroka, 25, last pitched in the majors leagues on Aug. 3, 2020, three games into the pandemic-shortened season. He exited a start against the New York Mets after tearing his right Achilles, and he then tore the same Achilles months later while walking into the clubhouse.

Soroka had been scratched from a start Sunday for Gwinnett but allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in six innings in his last outing for the club Tuesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in eight starts this season for the Stripers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Soroka posted a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA in 29 games (all starts) with the Braves in 2019. He is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA in 37 career appearances (all starts) with the Braves

Pitching opposite Soroka on Monday will be A's right-hander Paul Blackburn, who has not pitched since August when he went down with right middle finger inflammation.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media