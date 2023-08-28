MLB

Braves reinstate 2B Ozzie Albies from IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) stands on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Aug 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) stands on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Image: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves reinstated All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:24PM
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM

Albies, 26, was sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

The Braves also recalled right-hander Darius Vines, and optioned LHP Jared Shuster and INF Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Advertisement

Albies is batting .267 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 117 games this season. The three-time All-Star is a career .270 hitter with 126 homers and 436 RBIs in 741 games with the Braves since 2017.

Atlanta had recalled Grissom to replace Albies on the active roster.

Vines' first appearance will mark his major league debut. The 25-year-old is 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA in nine starts across three levels this season, including Triple-A. The Braves selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shuster, 25, is 4-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts for the Braves.

—Field Level Media