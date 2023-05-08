Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves reinstate C Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) from IL

By
Field Level Media
Apr 8, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Rougned Odor (24) is tagged out on a collision with Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d&#39;Arnaud (16) during the fourth inning at Truist Park.
Apr 8, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Rougned Odor (24) is tagged out on a collision with Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the fourth inning at Truist Park.
Image: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves reinstated catcher Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) from the 7-day injured list on Monday

He has been sidelined for a month after an April 8 collision with San Diego's Rougned Odor at home plate.

The Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move

Through eight games, d'Arnaud is batting .333 with three doubles and five RBIs.

An All-Star in 2022, d'Arnaud is a career .253 hitter with 97 homers in 719 games with four teams.

Tromp hit .125 in six games (five starts) in d'Arnaud's spot on the depth chart behind starter Sean Murphy.

--Field Level Media