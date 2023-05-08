Braves reinstate C Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) from IL

The Atlanta Braves reinstated catcher Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) from the 7-day injured list on Monday
He has been sidelined for a month after an April 8 collision with San Diego's Rougned Odor at home plate.
The Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move
Through eight games, d'Arnaud is batting .333 with three doubles and five RBIs.
An All-Star in 2022, d'Arnaud is a career .253 hitter with 97 homers in 719 games with four teams.
Tromp hit .125 in six games (five starts) in d'Arnaud's spot on the depth chart behind starter Sean Murphy.
Field Level Media