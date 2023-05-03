Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Braves RHP Kyle Wright leaves game with apparent injury

May 3, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who led the majors in wins last season (21-5 record), left Wednesday night's game against the host Miami Marlins after getting just six outs

The Braves were leading 8-3 with no outs in the third inning when Wright left due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Collin McHugh. Wright allowed six hits, one walk and four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts

Wright, 27, began the season on the injured list to strengthen his sore right shoulder. He received a cortisone injection in January in response to inflammation.

He entered Wednesday's game with an 0-1 record, 4.86 ERA, 17 hits allowed, nine walks and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings over four starts.

--Field Level Media