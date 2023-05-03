Braves RHP Kyle Wright leaves game with apparent injury

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who led the majors in wins last season (21-5 record), left Wednesday night's game against the host Miami Marlins after getting just six outs

The Braves were leading 8-3 with no outs in the third inning when Wright left due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Collin McHugh. Wright allowed six hits, one walk and four runs (three earned) with three strikeouts

Advertisement

Wright, 27, began the season on the injured list to strengthen his sore right shoulder. He received a cortisone injection in January in response to inflammation.

He entered Wednesday's game with an 0-1 record, 4.86 ERA, 17 hits allowed, nine walks and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings over four starts.

20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

--Field Level Media