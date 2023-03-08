Braves RHP Kyle Wright (shoulder) making progress

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright is slated to make his spring training debut next week with the team still feeling the 21-game winner last season will be ready by Opening Day.

Wright, 27, has been dealing with soreness in his pitching shoulder since January and received a cortisone shot shortly after reporting the injury. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Friday.

If everything goes well, Wright could appear in three spring contests. That would put him on pace to make his first start of the regular season.

Wright had two career victories before his breakout 2022 season in which he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 30 starts. He was the lone 20-game winner in the majors.

Wright also beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series for Atlanta's lone win of the postseason. He gave up two hits in six shutout innings.

If Wright is healthy, he will join left-hander Max Fried and right-handers Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton in the starting rotation. Right-hander Ian Anderson, a postseason hero when the Braves won the 2021 World Series, is among the candidates for the No. 5 spot.

--Field Level Media