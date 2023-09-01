Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. logs major's first 30-60 season

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. established his own club for power and speed on Thursday, becoming the first player in major league history to produce 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in the same year.

He reached the milestone in style, slugging a grand slam for homer No. 30 during the opener of a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Acuna, 25, leads the majors with 61 stolen bases.

Previously, the most stolen bases for a player with at least 30 homers was 52 by the Pittsburgh Pirates' Barry Bonds in 1990. That year, Bonds finished with 33 home runs.

Rickey Henderson previously had the most homers during a season with 60-plus steals, registering 28 home runs and 87 stolen bases for the New York Yankees in 1986.

Acuna entered the night leading the majors in on-base percentage (.416) while ranking fourth in batting average (.334), sixth in slugging percentage (.567) and fifth in on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.982).

—Field Level Media