Braves, Spencer Strider look to continue hot streaks vs. White Sox

Major-league strikeout leader Spencer Strider goes for his eighth straight win on Saturday when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a three-game set

The Braves won the series opener 9-0 on Friday and improved to 7-0 all-time against the White Sox in Atlanta. The Braves have won 13 of their past 15 games. Chicago has lost six of its past seven

Advertisement

Strider (11-2, 3.44 ERA) will be opposed by veteran Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.03) in a match between two right-handers who rely heavily on strikeouts.

Strider, who was named to the All-Star team but did not appear in the game, will make his first start since last Saturday against Tampa Bay. He pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings with four hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts in the 6-1 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was the sixth double-digit strikeout effort for Strider. He leads the major leagues with 166 strikeouts and has not suffered a loss since May 23 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In four starts since back-to-back struggles in early to mid-June, Strider is 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA, 39 strikeouts and four walks.

Advertisement

"I think I just had to look at the rest of the team and realize that I don't need to be so perfect," Strider said. "I can just relax and sort of focus on the simplest things possible, then let the rest take care of itself. I was fighting myself and I needed to be fighting the other team. That's kind of where I'm good. That's what my strength is - attacking the glove."

Strider has never faced the White Sox

Lynn received no decision in his most recent start on July 6 against Toronto when he threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit on one walk and 11 strikeouts of a game the White Sox lost 6-2 in 11 innings

Advertisement

Over his last four starts, Lynn has struck out 41 batters in 25 2/3 innings. He has a career-high 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings and is tied for eighth in the majors with 127 strikeouts. Lynn matched the franchise record with 16 strikeouts on June 18 against Seattle. The White Sox pitching staff leads the major leagues with 890 strikeouts

"To be honest with you, I've got more stuff than I've ever had in my career," Lynn said. "So it's kind of a weird feeling when you look at the numbers of win/loss and ERA being as bad as they are.

Advertisement

"There's a lot of good I've done. It just doesn't look like it. So I've just got the keep going and hopefully everything kind of evens out at the end of the year. If I keep doing what I'm doing, it should."

Lynn is 3-3 with a 2.84 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta. He hasn't faced the Braves since May 5, 2017, in Atlanta when he threw six scoreless frames and got the win

Advertisement

Lynn has been the subject of trade rumors, with the Texas Rangers believed to be interested in the veteran for its stretch playoff run.

Atlanta made a roster move on Friday, placing right-hander Nick Anderson on the 60-day injured list, retroactive to July 8, with a right shoulder strain. The Braves activated left-hander Lucas Luetge, who worked a scoreless inning in the opener

Advertisement

--Field Level Media