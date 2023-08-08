MLB

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by 97-mph sinker, exits game

By
Field Level Media
Aug 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. exited Tuesday night's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning

Acuna took a 97-mph sinker off the elbow from Pirates right-hander Colin Holderman. A trainer came out to tend to Acuna, but he didn't end up staying in the game, and pinch runner Forrest Wall took his place

Prior to leaving, Acuna went 1-for-3. He led off the game with a home run, his 26th of the season

Acuna entered Tuesday batting .339 with 25 homers, 67 RBIs and a major-league-leading 53 stolen bases

A four-time All-Star, Acuna is in his sixth season with the Braves

