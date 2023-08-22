Braves strike early, squeak by Mets

Eddie Rosario became the seventh Atlanta batter to hit 20 home runs this season and Bryce Elder earned his 10th win as the Braves defeated the visiting New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday to even their three-game series.

Rosario hit a towering 415-foot two-run shot in the second inning to give the Braves a lead they never relinquished. Marcell Ozuna added a solo homer in the fifth inning, his 27th home run, to give Atlanta a major-league-leading 239 home runs this season.

Elder (10-4) pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He also hit Pete Alonso in the side with a pitch in the fourth inning. Alonso famously taunted Elder to "throw it again" when he hit a long homer against him in their last encounter on June 6. Alonso showed no reaction as he trotted to first base.

Joe Jimenez, A.J. Minter and Raisel Iglesias each pitched a scoreless frame to cover the final three innings. Iglesias allowed the first two batters to reach in the ninth but got Francisco Alvarez to bounce into a double play and retired Rafael Ortega on a game-ending grounder.

New York starter Tylor Megill (7-7) was removed after 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits — two of them homers — with two walks and five strikeouts. Megill had four wild pitches.

The Mets cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning. Francisco Lindor doubled to extend his hitting streak to nine games and scored when Daniel Vogelbach smashed a two-run homer, his 11th blast of the season, to center field off reliever Pierce Johnson. It was the first earned run allowed by Johnson in 12 appearances since being acquired by the Braves.

New York also had the tying run at second base in the eighth inning against Minter. Jeff McNeil singled with two outs and stole second base but was stranded when Alonso popped out to first.

—Field Level Media