Braves win DH opener over Mets in blowout fashion

Allan Winans tossed seven shutout innings Saturday afternoon for the visiting Atlanta Braves, who hit six home runs while cruising to a 21-3 win over the New York Mets in the first game of a day/night doubleheader

Major league home-run leader Matt Olson hit two home runs for the Braves, while Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and finished with six RBIs. Nicky Lopez hit the last of Atlanta's homers and had five RBIs

Austin Riley homered and had three RBIs while Sean Murphy homered while finishing with two RBIs. Ronald Acuna Jr. had an RBI single

Winans (1-0), making his second career start, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out nine

Two Braves relievers - including the infielder Lopez - finished the six-hitter for the Braves, who have won the first two games of the four-game series by a combined margin of 28-3. The Mets fell to 2-9 this month

Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning for the Mets. Vogelbach, Jeff McNeil and Omar Narvaez all had two hits each

Mets starter Denyi Reyes (0-2) gave up five runs on eight hits with four walks while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings

The Braves immediately took the lead against Reyes. Acuna Jr. led off the first by legging out an infield single, stole second and took third on a groundout before scoring on Riley's bloop single to right

Eddie Rosario led off the second with a double, advanced to third on a fly out to left by Sean Murphy and scored on Lopez's two-out double

The Braves extended their lead to 5-0 in the fourth on an RBI single from Lopez and a two-run single from Albies

Acuna Jr. and Riley walked ahead of Olson's homer in the sixth. Acuna Jr.'s single scored Harris II before Albies' seventh-inning homer. Murphy homered with two outs in the eighth

Danny Mendick, a Mets utilityman, was called on to pitch and gave up eight runs in the ninth

